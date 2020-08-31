LATEST

Edwards targets Premat Bathurst 1000 return in 2021 > View

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far > View

VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters > View

Davison returns to Supercars with Waters for Bathurst 1000 > View

Ricciardo left frustrated by off-sequence rivals > View

Russell thankful for halo after Belgian GP crash > View

Hamilton feared Silverstone tyre failure repeat > View

Hamilton cruises to 89th Formula 1 win > View

The Bend owner hopeful of using multiple layouts for Supercars > View

SUPPORTS: Quinn and Jones share Townsville Tin Top wins > View

Coulthard would race tomorrow to overcome issues > View

Title contenders name priority at Bathurst 1000 finale > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters

VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters

By

Monday 31st August, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

An upbeat Will Davison speaks about his prospects of winning this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with team-mate Cameron Waters and Tickford Racing.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com