An upbeat Will Davison speaks about his prospects of winning this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with team-mate Cameron Waters and Tickford Racing.
Edwards targets Premat Bathurst 1000 return in 2021 > View
Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far > View
VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters > View
Davison returns to Supercars with Waters for Bathurst 1000 > View
Ricciardo left frustrated by off-sequence rivals > View
Russell thankful for halo after Belgian GP crash > View
Hamilton feared Silverstone tyre failure repeat > View
Hamilton cruises to 89th Formula 1 win > View
The Bend owner hopeful of using multiple layouts for Supercars > View
SUPPORTS: Quinn and Jones share Townsville Tin Top wins > View
Coulthard would race tomorrow to overcome issues > View
Title contenders name priority at Bathurst 1000 finale > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]