Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far

Tickford Racing’s announcement of its full line-up for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 means that seven seats remain unconfirmed.
Thus far, three teams have not named some or all of their co-drivers for the only enduro of 2020, those being Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Racing, and Team Sydney.
BJR did reveal that it had scored the signature of Thomas Randle to partner Nick Percat before the pre-season test day, but its other three co-drivers are unconfirmed.
Both of the co-driver slots at each of Kelly Racing and Team Sydney are also not yet spoken for, at least publicly.
Matt Stone Racing’s #34 entry will be shared by its two regular part-timers, Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki, per the SuperLite programme it is running for that car.
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will close out the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on the new date of October 15-18.
|Team
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Car
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Bryce Fullwood
|Kurt Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Nick Percat
|Thomas Randle
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Brad Jones Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Tickford Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT
|Tickford Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|Kelly Racing
|Rick Kelly
|Ford Mustang GT
|Erebus Motorsport
|David Reynolds
|Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Erebus Motorsport
|Anton De Pasquale
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DJR Team Penske
|Fabian Coulthard
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|DJR Team Penske
|Scott McLaughlin
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Dean Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Alex Davison
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Team Sydney
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Matt Stone Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|David Russell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup
|Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
