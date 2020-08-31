LATEST

Edwards targets Premat Bathurst 1000 return in 2021 > View

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far > View

VIDEO: Davison re-joins Tickford Racing with Waters > View

Davison returns to Supercars with Waters for Bathurst 1000 > View

Ricciardo left frustrated by off-sequence rivals > View

Russell thankful for halo after Belgian GP crash > View

Hamilton feared Silverstone tyre failure repeat > View

Hamilton cruises to 89th Formula 1 win > View

The Bend owner hopeful of using multiple layouts for Supercars > View

SUPPORTS: Quinn and Jones share Townsville Tin Top wins > View

Coulthard would race tomorrow to overcome issues > View

Title contenders name priority at Bathurst 1000 finale > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 line-up so far

By

Monday 31st August, 2020 - 6:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

The start of the 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

Tickford Racing’s announcement of its full line-up for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 means that seven seats remain unconfirmed.

Thus far, three teams have not named some or all of their co-drivers for the only enduro of 2020, those being Brad Jones Racing, Kelly Racing, and Team Sydney.

BJR did reveal that it had scored the signature of Thomas Randle to partner Nick Percat before the pre-season test day, but its other three co-drivers are unconfirmed.

Both of the co-driver slots at each of Kelly Racing and Team Sydney are also not yet spoken for, at least publicly.

Matt Stone Racing’s #34 entry will be shared by its two regular part-timers, Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki, per the SuperLite programme it is running for that car.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will close out the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on the new date of October 15-18.

Team Primary driver Co-driver Car
Walkinshaw Andretti United Bryce Fullwood Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB
Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB
Tickford Racing Lee Holdsworth Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing James Courtney Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT
Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT
Kelly Racing Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT
Erebus Motorsport David Reynolds Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
Erebus Motorsport Anton De Pasquale Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
DJR Team Penske Scott McLaughlin Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
Team 18 Mark Winterbottom James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
Team 18 Scott Pye Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB
Team Sydney Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
Matt Stone Racing Garry Jacobson David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com