Edwards targets Premat Bathurst 1000 return in 2021

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards says he is hopeful Alex Premat will join the team in 2021 after being forced out of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Premat was initially announced in the team’s co-driver line-up and drove at The Bend Motorsport Park earlier this year in pre-season testing.

However, as a result of travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Premat will be unable to compete for a second straight crown at Mount Panorama.

It will mark the first time in eight years that Premat hasn’t contested the Great Race, having made his debut back in 2012 with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

While Premat will not be part of the team’s campaign in 2020, the Tickford Racing team boss said he would like to see the 38-year-old rejoin the team next year.

“It’s certainly unfortunate for Alex, we were very excited to work with him,” said Edwards.

“He provided excellent feedback at the pre-season test in Tailem Bend, and was quickly getting along with the team.

“Of course we were really looking forward to helping him defend his Bathurst win, but with the complications in travel, as well as the way things change so quickly at the moment, we amicably decided it was best to not race together this year.

“That said we are interested in working together in 2021, so hopefully we’ll have him back in one of our cars again very soon.”

With confirmation that Premat will not join the team, Tickford Racing has also announced Will Davison will race in his place.

Premat came into this year’s race off the back of a win with Scott McLaughlin and the Shell V-Power Racing Team in 2019.

“I was very much looking forward to racing with Tickford at Bathurst, but unfortunately due to the challenges in arranging my travel, I will not be able to compete this year,” said Premat.

“I wish the team luck and will be watching closely from the US. Bathurst is an incredible race and one I would like to win again, so I look forward to coming back as soon as I am able.”

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 15-18 and will act as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale.