Bathurst 1000 ticket options still being discussed

Supercars organisers are working with relevant authorities to confirm ticket options for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The Great Race will act as the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season finale this year on October 15-18.

Public sales of campsites were put on hold in late July and all other ticket sales were halted earlier this month.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said discussions remain ongoing with relevant government and health authorities.

“Supercars will continue working closely with NSW Health, Bathurst Regional Council, emergency services, broadcasters and the NSW Government on planning for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000,” said Seamer.

“We will meet all COVID-19 safety requirements necessary to ensure this year’s Great Race goes ahead.”

The category boss said the decision to end the season with its own showpiece “grand finale” came in an effort to get Victorian teams home as soon as possible.

Teams will have been away from their respective bases in Melbourne for over three months once the season is completed.

“This is our marquee event on the calendar and this year it will also be our series decider, making it an even more memorable occasion,” said Seamer.

“We looked at all options beyond Bathurst as well as the best options for our Victorian teams, who will have been on the road for over 100 days by the completion of the event.

“Getting those drivers, team personnel, and officials home to loved ones was at the forefront of this decision.

“The October 18 date change was made to allow all teams adequate time to prepare for the biggest event of the year.

“We will now start planning for our first-ever grand finale at our most iconic circuit, a fitting farewell for our 60th year of racing.”

With confirmation that the season will conclude at the Bathurst 1000, it has set up a four-round run to the championship’s end.

After the Robson Civil Projects Townsville SuperSprint, the championship will head to Tailem Bend for a double-header at The Bend Motorsport Park in September before the Bathurst finale.