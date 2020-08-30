LATEST

VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 1 highlights > View

Whincup takes another pole, McLaughlin bounces back in Race 21 qualifying > View

Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint > View

Dixon notches up 50th win as Power suffers more misfortune > View

McLaughlin: Maximising bad days ‘building championship’ > View

Ricciardo: Second row start ‘a big result’ for Renault > View

Qualifying key for Kelly Racing to avoid first lap ‘grief’ > View

Mostert, De Borre treating Supercars races ‘like a test day’ > View

NETWORK: Mad Cow Tavern, Mark Napier > View

Ferrari not expecting miracles after qualifying woes > View

Ricciardo fourth as Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole > View

SUPPORTS: Morris pips Dane in NQ Supersprinters > View

Home » Multimedia » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 1 highlights

VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 1 highlights

By

Sunday 30th August, 2020 - 11:46am

Share:

LinkedIn

Highlights of Scott Dixon’s close-run victory over Takuma Sato at Gateway.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com