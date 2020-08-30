LATEST

Bathurst finale, date change confirmed > View

Supercars confirms double-header at The Bend > View

Mostert laments mystery tyre drama > View

McLaughlin hits back in Race 21 in Townsville > View

Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint > View

Kelly Racing ‘chucked everything’ at Heimgartner car to find balance > View

Van Gisbergen still lacking straight line speed > View

Whincup eases to victory as McLaughlin takes sixth > View

Power: That was not the race we deserved > View

Percat rebounds in ‘mega’ qualifying after engine change > View

VIDEO: Gateway IndyCar Race 1 highlights > View

Whincup takes another pole, McLaughlin bounces back in Race 21 qualifying > View

Home » Uncategorized » Supercars confirms double-header at The Bend

Supercars confirms double-header at The Bend

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 30th August, 2020 - 5:29pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Bend Motorsport Park will return to the Supercars calendar in 2020 after all

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will host a double-header at The Bend Motorsport Park in September.

The news comes just days after Speedcafe.com confirmed Queensland Raceway would not host two rounds of the championship as originally rumoured.

Located to the east of Adelaide, the circuit was among those that was dropped from one of the several Supercars calendar revisions made this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That led to a terse response from the circuit owner Sam Shahin who said it was a great loss for South Australia.

Now, the circuit is back on the calendar with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship to race over the weekends of September 19-20 and 26-27.

Supercars has also confirmed the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will conclude the season.

It also means the Penrite Sandown, Tyrepower Tasmania, Pirtek Perth, and Sydney SuperNight will not feature on the 2020 calendar.

More to follow…

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com