Bathurst finale, date change confirmed

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 30th August, 2020 - 5:31pm

The 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

The 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will finish with the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, a week after its original date, it has been confirmed.

As foreshadowed by Speedcafe.com, the Great Race will now be held on October 18.

The announcement was made on Fox Sports’ Supercars Trackside programme at the end of the NTI Townsville SuperSprint telecast and included news also that Bathurst will be the season finale, for the first time since 2000.

The 2021 Bathurst 12 Hour and then a December Sydney Motorsport Park meeting had been earmarked as the closer when the calendar was revised after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and finishing in Mount Panorama ensures that a contractual obligation with the New South Wales Government is still met.

This year’s campaign is now set to span a total of 11 events, including the aborted Albert Park meeting at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

