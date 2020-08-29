Fullwood tops Rookie Practice in Townsville

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Bryce Fullwood has gone quickest in the practice session for rookie and second-year drivers at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint.
Fullwood’s best from the #2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore was a 1:13.6836s on his final flyer of the 20-minute session, which he topped by 0.2625s from Matt Stone Racing’s Garry Jacobson.
The two Super2 Series winners were at the head of the timing screen for the duration, Jacobson (#35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore) fastest after the first flyers but Fullwood taking over the ascendancy soon after.
The Territorian held sway with a 1:13.7228s at the end of his first run, more than three tenths clear of Jacobson at that point, while Macauley Jones (#3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore) was third.
Fullwood then went quicker to the second sector on his way to a 1:13.9313s, before setting the very best time of the session on his next lap.
Jacobson found a tenth on his second run, logging a 1:13.9461s, meaning Fullwood had the three fastest laps of the session.
Jones improved by roughly the same figure when he went again, his best a 1:14.0770s.
In the other Brad Jones Racing entry in the session, Jack Smith got down to a 1:14.3308s in the #4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore.
Rounding out the timesheet were Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) and Zane Goddard (#34 Unit ZB Commodore).
All six rookies/second-year drivers ran throughout on soft tyres, the only compound in play this weekend.
Practice 1 for the full, 24-car Virgin Australia Supercars Championship field starts at 10:00 local time/AEST.
Results: Rookie Practice
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|2
|Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.6836
|2
|35
|Yellow Cover Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:13.9461
|0:00.2625
|3
|3
|Team CoolDrive
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.0770
|0:00.3934
|4
|4
|SCT Motor Sports
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.3308
|0:00.6472
|5
|22
|Team SYDNEY
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.3997
|0:00.7161
|6
|34
|UNIT Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:14.4685
|0:00.7849
