LATEST

Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint > View

Engineering reshuffle a ‘much-needed boost’ for Reynolds > View

Waters denies McLaughlin top spot in Practice 2 > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing's roadtrip from Darwin to Townsville > View

Waters fastest in Practice 1 in Townsville > View

Fullwood tops Rookie Practice in Townsville > View

Ricciardo: Renault ‘hooked up’ after second fastest time > View

Hazelwood reveals new livery for Townsville double-header > View

Winterbottom set to be reunited with family > View

Supercars to begin assembly of Gen3 prototype chassis > View

Ricciardo second fastest in Belgian GP practice > View

F1 confirms Sakhir GP will use 'Bahrain Oval' > View

Home » News » Supercars » Engineering reshuffle a ‘much-needed boost’ for Reynolds

Engineering reshuffle a ‘much-needed boost’ for Reynolds

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 29th August, 2020 - 12:24pm

Share:

LinkedIn

David Reynolds

David Reynolds says a reshuffle to the engineering department at Penrite Racing has been a confidence booster.

Reynolds was eighth fastest in Practice 1 and sixth fastest in Practice 2 at the NTI Townsville SuperSprint in the #9 Holden ZB Commodore.

It comes after a shift in the Erebus Motorsport set-up that has seen Data Engineer Tom Moore move to Race Engineer.

CEO Barry Ryan had been in the role of Race Engineer at recent rounds of the championship after Reynolds’ usual engineer Alistair McVean stayed in coronavirus afflicted Victoria.

McVean has made a return of sorts to the team, joining the team’s communication
channels remotely in Melbourne via Discord to support Moore.

Speaking after the second practice session, Reynolds said his car has good pace but he needs to convert that in qualifying.

“It’s obviously given everyone a much-needed boost,” Reynolds said of McVean’s inclusion in the reshuffle.

“We just needed one or two good sessions, I think we got it.

“Practice 1 went really well for us. Practice 2 was much better, but we’re just struggling on the new tyre.

“We’re struggling to make the new tyre work, we’re okay on the old tyre, but it’s the new tyre we need to improve on.

“I’m struggling through that mid-sector, and when the car understeers too much through there I can make it oversteer to make it turn.

“My car is in a good window, the engine is strong. We just need to put it together for qualifying.”

Qualifying for the first Virgin Australia Supercars Championship race of the weekend, which includes the return of the Top 10 Shootout, commences at 12:45 local time/AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com