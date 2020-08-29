LATEST

Fullwood tops Rookie Practice in Townsville > View

Ricciardo: Renault ‘hooked up’ after second fastest time > View

Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint > View

Hazelwood reveals new livery for Townsville double-header > View

Winterbottom set to be reunited with family > View

Supercars to begin assembly of Gen3 prototype chassis > View

Ricciardo second fastest in Belgian GP practice > View

F1 confirms Sakhir GP will use 'Bahrain Oval' > View

Super3 rookie relishing extra mileage in Townsville > View

RBHRT extends deal with National Storage > View

GALLERY: Townsville SuperSprint set-up > View

New Newcastle circuit capable of hosting Supercars in 2021 > View

SUPERCARS: Live Updates from Townsville….CLICK HERE

Home » Features » Live Updates » Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint

Castrol Live Updates: Townsville SuperSprint

By

Saturday 29th August, 2020 - 9:14am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live updates of the Supercars Championship from the Townsville SuperSprint, presented by Castrol.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com