WAU technical director to return to race track

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Technical Director, Carl Faux, is set to return to the race track at the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship’s second Townsville event.

Faux is believed to currently be in quarantine in North Queensland and it is understood that he will be able to join WAU’s trackside crew for the Robson Civil Projects Townsville SuperSprint on September 5-6.

He would also therefore be able to stay on for the remainder of the season, however that may play out.

Exactly who the Briton replaces in the WAU crew is not known, nor whether the reason for the move is performance-related or simply a rotation of staff who will have been on the road for almost nine weeks by the time his return event rolls around.

Some rotation is guaranteed, however, given the limit of 13 Performance Personnel members (including drivers) per two-car team still applies.

Faux is highly-regarded, particularly in his home country, having designed multiple title-winning vehicles in the British Touring Car Championship.

He was responsible for the MG 6 which took the manufacturers’ crown in 2014 and the Subaru Levorg with which Ashley Sutton was victorious in the 2017 drivers’ championship.

Only days after Sutton clinched that title, Faux revealed that he was joining the team which would imminently morph into WAU.

He was present at this year’s June Sydney Motorsport Park event which took place before the Victoria-New South Wales border closure, but has been absent in more recent times.

WAU currently occupies eighth spot in the teams’ championship, while Chaz Mostert sits fourth in the drivers’ standings in the Mobil 1 Appliances Online entry.

Last year’s Super2 Series winner, Bryce Fullwood, qualified in the top 10 for the third time last weekend in the Clayton outfit’s other ZB Commodore and is currently 18th in the championship.

The NTI Townsville SuperSprint kicks off tomorrow with Fullwood in the Rookie Practice session at 09:20 local time/AEST and Mostert able to hit the track from Practice 1 which takes place shortly after.