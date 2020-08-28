Super3 rookie relishing extra mileage in Townsville

Super3 front-runner Declan Fraser is relishing the chance to get just his second race meeting in a Supercar under his belt this weekend in a one-off support category in Townsville.

The teenager finished second in class in both races of the opening Super3 round of the season when it ran with the Dunlop Super2 Series field last month at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Such is the nature of the Supercars calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that outing would likely have been his last before racing on the undercard at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in October.

However, Fraser has entered the ‘Townsville Tin Tops’ races which will take place at Supercars’ first event of the season in North Queensland, in the same Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon with which he is contesting Super3.

That means more vital track time before he tackles Mount Panorama in a Supercar for the first time.

“It’s really important, obviously,” Fraser told Speedcafe.com.

“Seat time’s key, especially considering I haven’t driven a V8 Supercar a great deal.

“I think getting back in the seat this weekend’s definitely going to help because, before this, I thought my next race was going to be Bathurst.”

Townsville will also give Fraser a feel for racing a Supercar between concrete walls before doing so at Bathurst.

“It’s going to be my first street circuit in a V8, so I think it’s all about learning this weekend,” added the former Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series driver.

“There’s going to be a lot of different cars out on track with me, so I think it’ll just be a good experience, low-pressure weekend just to get ready for Bathurst and get my head focused on what it’s going to be like driving so close to the walls.

“Obviously I’ve done street circuits before and absolutely love them, but it’ll be a different experience in a V8, for sure.”

Fraser will be one of four drivers in the Super3 class in the Townsville Tin Tops field.

Also lining up in Project Blueprint-era Supercars will be Brad Jones Racing’s Josh Fife and Madeline Stewart, the former of whom has moved up to Super2 this year after winning two races in the third tier, and Matt Stone Racing’s Jason Gomersall.

A total of 25 cars have been entered across seven classes, including Nash Morris, son of Paul, in a Toyota 86.

Practice starts tomorrow at 08:35 local time/AEST before qualifying and three races across the weekend.