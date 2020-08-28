RBHRT extends deal with National Storage

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team has revealed a tweak to its liveries in Townsville after an extension of their partnership with National Storage.

The familiar yellow and black branding will now be across the front and rear windscreen as well as the front splitter of the Holden ZB Commodores of both Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen for the remainder of the season.

National Storage has had an association with the team since early 2018 when their storage solutions were utilised to tidy up an overflowing workshop and growing business in Brisbane.

Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Roland Dane said that the National Storage deal was good for his team and the sport in what has been a tough corporate environment in recent months.

“You certainly won’t miss the branding,” Dane told Speedcafe.com.

“National Storage have been terrific partners of ours for a couple of years now and it is great that we have extended our relationship in the current environment.”

National Storage has been quite aggressive in the national sponsorship market in recent years.

They are currently a major sponsor of the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, Richmond in the AFL, and the Brisbane Heat in the annual Big Bash League.

They were also the naming rights sponsor of the Brisbane Lions from 2013-2015 in AFL.

National Storage offers Self, Business, Corporate, Wine, Vehicle, and Climate Controlled-storage solutions in every Australian State and Territory.

One of the original reasons the company was attracted to Supercars was because of the sport’s national reach.

The NTI Townsville SuperSprint kicks off tomorrow with a Rookie Practice session at 09:20 local time/AEST and Practice 1 shortly after.

For your free R&J Batteries Event Guide including full on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information and race formats for this weekend’s NTI Townsville SuperSprint CLICK HERE