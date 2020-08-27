LATEST

History of Holden in motorsport book released > View

F1 teams banned from testing old cars at new circuits > View

Circuit Italia quashes construction rumours > View

Supercars confirms second Townsville title sponsor > View

Tickford families to reunite with travelling crew in Queensland > View

Hazelwood targets Townsville resurgence > View

Ricciardo: Spa ‘single-lap rush has gone’ > View

BJR duo in 25-strong Townsville Tin Tops field > View

Controversial former F1 team boss hospitalised with COVID-19 > View

Miller not thinking about championship hopes > View

Brake line suspected as cause of Davison’s Indianapolis exit > View

Three Aussies on Le Mans entry list > View

Home » News » Supercars » History of Holden in motorsport book released

History of Holden in motorsport book released

By

Thursday 27th August, 2020 - 9:35am

Share:

LinkedIn

Mark Skaife pic: AN1 Images

A new 400-page book documenting the history of Holden in Australian motor racing has been released.

Publishers Aaron Noonan and Will Dale of V8 Sleuth have released the book through AN1 Media.

The release of ‘Racing The Lion’ comes in a year where General Motors announced its departure from right-hand-drive markets, leading to the demise of Holden.

The book features previously unpublished images and stories over the marque’s 160-plus-year history.

While the book focuses primarily on the most iconic Holden models like Commodore, Torana, and Monaro, it also features less prominent models including Astra and Vectra.

Every Holden winner of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and Australian Touring Car Championship through its various guises has a page dedicated to it.

The book also looks at Holden’s history not only on asphalt, but also rallying, trials, rallycross, and more.

CLICK HERE to order

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com