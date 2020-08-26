LATEST

Renault requests to withdraw Racing Point appeal > View

Pye has to ‘nail everything’ to beat McLaughlin > View

Turkey returns as F1 finalises 17-round calendar > View

Waters: Morale high despite tough period for Tickford crew > View

Erebus boss calls for calm after social media furore > View

Australian GP CEO joins Karting Australia board > View

McLaughlin’s part in Team Penske’s Indy 500 campaign > View

Percat: ‘Big changes’ netted results in Darwin > View

Brown joins Hyundai Excel field in Townsville > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo jumps motorcycles > View

Bruising Indy 500 'disappointing' for Penske drivers > View

Button: Ricciardo’s McLaren move ‘make or break for his career’ > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Renault requests to withdraw Racing Point appeal

Renault requests to withdraw Racing Point appeal

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 26th August, 2020 - 7:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

Renault has asked to withdraw its appeals against Racing Point

The Renault F1 Team has requested the appeals it lodged against the punishment dished out to Racing Point be withdrawn.

Renault initially protested Racing Point’s brake ducts following the Styrian Grand Prix.

Found guilty of breaching Appendix 6 of the Sporting Regulations, Racing Point was fined and stripped of 15 constructors’ championship points.

Both Renault and Ferrari subsequently confirmed they had lodged appeals as they pursued harsher penalties.

The French manufacturer has now issued a statement announcing it has requested to have its appeals withdrawn.

“Renault DP World F1 Team confirms that it has requested to withdraw the appeals lodged against the stewards’ decisions in relation to BWT Racing Point F1 Team’s brake ducts,” the statement read.

“Beyond the decisions, the matters at issue were vital to the integrity of Formula One, both during the current season and in the future.

“However, intensive and constructive work between the FIA, Renault DP World F1 Team and all Formula One stakeholders has led to concrete progress in safeguarding the originality in the sport by way of amendments to the Sporting and Technical Regulations planned for the 2021 racing season, confirming the requirements to qualify as a constructor.

“Reaching this strategic objective, in the context of the new Concorde Agreement, was our priority.

“The controversy of the start of this season should be put behind us, as we need to focus on the remainder of an intense and unique championship.”

The appeal submitted by Ferrari therefore remains the last legal complaint active against Racing Point, which has lodged its own appeal in an effort to have the penalty reduced.

No date has yet been set by the FIA International Court of Appeal for the hearing.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com