BJR duo in 25-strong Townsville Tin Tops field

Brad Jones Racing up-and-comers Josh Fife and Madeline Stewart are among a 25-strong field for the Townsville Tin Tops support category at this weekend’s Supercars event.
Fife won the final two races of last year’s Kumho Tyre Super3 Series and, having made the step into the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2020, will return to the third tier in North Queensland.
He and Stewart, who started her second season in Super3 at Sydney Motorsport Park last month, will be joined in that class by Declan Fraser and Jason Gomersall.
Fraser finished second in class on his Super3 debut at ‘Eastern Creek’ with Anderson Motorsport while Gomersall is a regular in the series with Matt Stone Racing.
The 25 entrants are spread across seven classes, namely Super3, Super Production, Super Sports, Super Touring, Super Tranz, Super Stuttgart, and Super Saloons.
Nash Morris, son of Paul, will take part in the Super Production class, which is comprised of three Toyota 86s, while Tony Quinn is set to drive an Aston Martin in Super Sports.
Super Touring features four MARC Focuses, Super Tranz is made up of three TA2 cars, Super Stuttgart is a mixture of Carrera Cup- and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge-spec vehicles, and Super Saloons will be contested by Queensland Touring Car Championship competitors.
The NTI Townsville SuperSprint commences this Saturday, August 29.
Entry list: Townsville Tin Tops
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|94
|Paul Morris Racing
|Nash Morris
|Toyota 86
|Super Production
|322
|Andrew Wilton Racing
|Andrew Wilton
|Toyota 86
|Super Production
|73
|KADCO Performance Racing
|Kade Crawford
|Toyota 86
|Super Production
|Anderson Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Super3
|Super3
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Josh Fife
|Super3
|Super3
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Madeline Stewart
|Super3
|Super3
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jason Gomersall
|Super3
|Super3
|29
|Gulf Western Oils Racing
|Nathan Herne
|TA2
|Super Tranz
|69
|TEAM TENKATE
|Anthony Tenkate
|TA2
|Super Tranz
|18
|RTC Group Racing
|Shaun Richardson
|TA2
|Super Tranz
|135
|WMD Motorsport
|Warwick Douglas
|BMW E46
|Super Saloons
|39
|GRANT ELLIOT RACING
|Grant Elliot
|BMW E36
|Super Saloons
|51
|PRIME Motorsport
|Chris Holdt
|VY Commodore
|Super Saloons
|25
|STEVE HAY Racing
|Steve Hay
|VK Commodore
|Super Salons
|7
|McELREA Racing
|Ryan Suhle
|Sprint Challenge
|Super Stuttgart
|12
|McELREA Racing
|Harri Jones
|Carrera Cup
|Super Stuttgart
|9
|TEKWORKX Motorsport
|Bob Woods
|Sprint Challenge
|Super Stuttgart
|28
|MARC Cars Australia
|Bayley Hall
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|92
|MARC Cars Australia
|Jason Busk
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|22
|MARC Cars Australia
|Peter Corbett
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|93
|MARC Cars Australia
|Lachlan Gardner
|MARC Focus V8
|Super Touring
|95
|MARC Cars Australia
|Geoff Taunton
|MARC 11 V8
|Super Sports
|20
|MARC Cars Australia
|Adam Hargraves
|MARC 11 V8
|Super Sports
|KELTIC Racing
|Tony Quinn
|Aston Martin
|Super Sports
|514
|Matt Stone Racing
|John Graham
|Nissan S14 Coupe
|Super Sports
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]