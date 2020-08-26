LATEST

BJR duo in 25-strong Townsville Tin Tops field > View

Controversial former F1 team boss hospitalised with COVID-19 > View

Miller not thinking about championship hopes > View

Brake line suspected as cause of Davison’s Indianapolis exit > View

Three Aussies on Le Mans entry list > View

Revised F1 calendar forces WEC finale date change > View

Renault requests to withdraw Racing Point appeal > View

Pye has to ‘nail everything’ to beat McLaughlin > View

Turkey returns as F1 finalises 17-round calendar > View

Waters: Morale high despite tough period for Tickford crew > View

Erebus boss calls for calm after social media furore > View

Australian GP CEO joins Karting Australia board > View

Home » News » National » BJR duo in 25-strong Townsville Tin Tops field

BJR duo in 25-strong Townsville Tin Tops field

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 26th August, 2020 - 11:54am

Share:

LinkedIn

Josh Fife competing in Super2

Brad Jones Racing up-and-comers Josh Fife and Madeline Stewart are among a 25-strong field for the Townsville Tin Tops support category at this weekend’s Supercars event.

Fife won the final two races of last year’s Kumho Tyre Super3 Series and, having made the step into the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2020, will return to the third tier in North Queensland.

He and Stewart, who started her second season in Super3 at Sydney Motorsport Park last month, will be joined in that class by Declan Fraser and Jason Gomersall.

Fraser finished second in class on his Super3 debut at ‘Eastern Creek’ with Anderson Motorsport while Gomersall is a regular in the series with Matt Stone Racing.

The 25 entrants are spread across seven classes, namely Super3, Super Production, Super Sports, Super Touring, Super Tranz, Super Stuttgart, and Super Saloons.

Nash Morris, son of Paul, will take part in the Super Production class, which is comprised of three Toyota 86s, while Tony Quinn is set to drive an Aston Martin in Super Sports.

Super Touring features four MARC Focuses, Super Tranz is made up of three TA2 cars, Super Stuttgart is a mixture of Carrera Cup- and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge-spec vehicles, and Super Saloons will be contested by Queensland Touring Car Championship competitors.

The NTI Townsville SuperSprint commences this Saturday, August 29.

Entry list: Townsville Tin Tops

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Class
94 Paul Morris Racing Nash Morris Toyota 86 Super Production
322 Andrew Wilton Racing Andrew Wilton Toyota 86 Super Production
73 KADCO Performance Racing Kade Crawford Toyota 86 Super Production
Anderson Motorsport Declan Fraser Super3 Super3
14 Brad Jones Racing Josh Fife Super3 Super3
8 Brad Jones Racing Madeline Stewart Super3 Super3
35 Matt Stone Racing Jason Gomersall Super3 Super3
29 Gulf Western Oils Racing Nathan Herne TA2 Super Tranz
69 TEAM TENKATE Anthony Tenkate TA2 Super Tranz
18 RTC Group Racing Shaun Richardson TA2 Super Tranz
135 WMD Motorsport Warwick Douglas BMW E46 Super Saloons
39 GRANT ELLIOT RACING Grant Elliot BMW E36 Super Saloons
51 PRIME Motorsport Chris Holdt VY Commodore Super Saloons
25 STEVE HAY Racing Steve Hay VK Commodore Super Salons
7 McELREA Racing Ryan Suhle Sprint Challenge Super Stuttgart
12 McELREA Racing Harri Jones Carrera Cup Super Stuttgart
9 TEKWORKX Motorsport Bob Woods Sprint Challenge Super Stuttgart
28 MARC Cars Australia Bayley Hall MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
92 MARC Cars Australia Jason Busk MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
22 MARC Cars Australia Peter Corbett MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
93 MARC Cars Australia Lachlan Gardner MARC Focus V8 Super Touring
95 MARC Cars Australia Geoff Taunton MARC 11 V8 Super Sports
20 MARC Cars Australia Adam Hargraves MARC 11 V8 Super Sports
KELTIC Racing Tony Quinn Aston Martin Super Sports
514 Matt Stone Racing John Graham Nissan S14 Coupe Super Sports

More National News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com