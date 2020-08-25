Turkey returns as F1 finalises 17-round calendar

A return to Turkey, two grands prix in Bahrain, and a season finale in Abu Dhabi have been confirmed by Formula 1 organisers.

It will mark the first time since 2011 that Formula 1 has raced at Istanbul Park, which fist began hosting the Turkish Grand Prix in 2005.

Organisers have also confirmed a double-header at Bahrain International Circuit, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 26 and the Sakhir Grand Prix on December 6.

Details of the double-header in Bahrain haven’t been confirmed. However, reports earlier this year suggested the addition of a second event at the venue could see alternative configurations used.

The season will conclude at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 13.

The announcement cements the cancellation of this year’s Chinese Grand Prix, which was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 organisers have confirmed spectator presence for select rounds of the 2020 season.

“We can confirm that Turkey, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi will be part of the revised season and want to express our thanks to the hard work of all our promoters and partners in making this 17-race season possible,” a statement from Formula 1 read.

“Sadly, we will not be racing in China this season and want to thank our partner Juss Sports for their support and engagement in recent months and hugely look forward to returning to Shanghai next year.

“We can confirm that a number of races in the revised 2020 season will be open to a limited number of fans, including hospitality, and we are working with each promoter to finalise the details.

“While we want to see as many fans as possible return as soon as it is safe to do so, our priority remains the safety of the Formula 1 community and the communities we visit, and we review fan access on this basis.

“Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic we continue to maintain close dialogue with all promoters and local authorities to ensure we operate in the safest way possible and monitor each national situation closely – including travel restrictions and local health procedures.”

In all, the 2020 season will comprise 17 rounds.

A total of 13 grands prix have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19, including those in Australia, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America, Mexico, and Brazil.

2020 Formula 1 calendar