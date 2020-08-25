Australian GP CEO joins Karting Australia board

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chief Executive Officer Andrew Westacott has been unanimously appointed to the board of Karting Australia.

Westacott has led the Australian Grand Prix Corporation since 2011, his appointment to the KA board enhancing the experience of the directors tasked with guiding the sport into the future.

“Andrew is a true leader for motor racing in this country and we’re delighted to have him as a Director on our Board for Karting Australia,” said Karting Australia Chairman, Mick Doohan.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience having been a driving force of the success of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix over the past decade, following a successful role with the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

“The addition of Andrew follows closely on the election of Kevin Davis as a Director at the Annual General Meeting and together they bring great management and entrepreneurial skills and strength to the Board.”

Westacott added: “I’ve taken great delight in having the young karting kids as a part of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne over the past five years. It has provided me with great pride to see them grow and gain an insight into the great people that are involved in the sport.

“It is for these reasons that I decided to pursue the opportunity to join the Board of Directors and look forward to building an even stronger sport at all levels for many years to come.”