McLaughlin, van Gisbergen split tight Sunday qualifying sessions

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row for today’s two races at the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint after taking a pole each in the Sunday qualifying sessions.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team’s McLaughlin was fastest by 0.0565s with a 1:06.2585s in Qualifying for Race 17, while the latter session was even tighter at the top.

In that hit-out, van Gisbergen’s 1:06.2898s in a Red Bull HRT machine which had a fresh engine installed overnight bettered the championship leader’s effort by 0.0302s.

Team 18’s strong run of form continued with Scott Pye third on the grid for the first race of the day and Mark Winterbottom set to start in that position for the second.

Jamie Whincup qualified on Row 4 for both Races 17 and 18 at Hidden Valley Raceway in the #88 Red Bull HRT ZB Commodore.

Qualifying for Race 17

McLaughlin was only 13th after his first flyer through the opening 10-minute encounter but that mattered little given the session was decided on the second runs, the vast majority of which were single hot laps each.

He and van Gisbergen (#97 Mustang) traded fast sectors before McLaughlin broke the beam at 1:06.2585s in the #17 Mustang and team-mate Fabian Coulthard briefly moved into second at 0.1863s back in the #12 Mustang.

Van Gisbergen, the initial pace-setter, then split them with a 1:06.3150s which stood up for a berth on the outside of the front row for Race 17.

Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore) finished up third from Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang), and Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore).

Coulthard ended up sixth, with the top 10 rounded out by Nick Percat, Whincup, Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang), and James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang).

Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) was 12th, Anton De Pasquale (#99 ZB Commodore) 13th, and the latter’s Penrite Racing team-mate David Reynolds (#9 ZB Commodore) 17th.

Qualifying for Race 18

The second 10-minute session of the morning commenced with just over half the field on the race track.

Among that bunch, which included neither of the DJR Team Penske nor Triple Eight Race Engineering entries, Percat established a tidy early benchmark of 1:06.3531s from Brad Jones Racing’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore, 0.1572s faster than Pye at that stage.

McLaughlin’s only flyer was a 1:06.3200s, not quite good enough to stand up for pole when van Gisbergen crossed the control line two cars behind.

“It’s awesome,” said van Gisbergen.

“I really have to thank the guys; they put in a big effort changing the motor last night and then ‘Shippy’ (Grant McPherson, engineer) going through the set-up. Just being simple, really; we just had to go back to basics.

“The car was awesome right from when I left pit lane, we were up the front again, so I just can’t thank the guys enough and it just made me much more comfortable.”

Winterbottom was among the last to finish the session and set a time only 0.0027s slower than McLaughlin’s, while Percat ended up fourth having not ventured out again.

Mostert was the first beyond a tenth off the pace in fifth, from Waters, Whincup, Pye, De Pasquale, and Heimgartner.

Reynolds finished 12th and Coulthard was shuffled back to 16th at 0.4105s away from pole.

Race 17 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is scheduled to start at 12:00 local time/12:30 AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 17, CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1:06.2585 2 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.3150 0:00.0565 3 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.3643 0:00.1058 4 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:06.3923 0:00.1338 5 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.4059 0:00.1474 6 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:06.4448 0:00.1863 7 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.5061 0:00.2476 8 88 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.5366 0:00.2781 9 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:06.5443 0:00.2858 10 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:06.5891 0:00.3306 11 5 Truck Assist Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:06.6980 0:00.4395 12 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.7208 0:00.4623 13 99 Penrite Racing Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.7294 0:00.4709 14 15 Castrol Racing Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7426 0:00.4841 15 55 Supercheap Auto Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7622 0:00.5037 16 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.7786 0:00.5201 17 9 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.8252 0:00.5667 18 14 Brut Military Grade Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.8283 0:00.5698 19 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.8767 0:00.6182 20 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.9695 0:00.7110 21 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.1106 0:00.8521 22 19 Local Legends Racing Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.2933 0:01.0348 23 34 UNIT Racing Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.3931 0:01.1346 24 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.4302 0:01.1717

Results: Qualifying for Race 18, CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint