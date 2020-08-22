Waters credits holistic approach to Darwin podium

Cameron Waters has credited a holistic approach to car set-up across the four-car Tickford Racing fleet for his first podium in 2020 since the season opener.

After he claimed a second place finish at the Adelaide 500 in February, Waters broke a nine-race podium-less streak today at Hidden Valley Raceway with third place in Race 16.

Waters was the leading Ford Mustang out of the Tickford Racing stable in the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint opener, leading Boost Mobile Racing team-mate James Courtney in third.

Truck Assist Racing driver Lee Holdsworth wasn’t far behind in seventh while Supercheap Auto Racing’s Jack Le Brocq suffered a race-ending incident on Lap 1.

Waters was only beaten by Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughlin and Red Bull Holden Racing Team pilot Jamie Whincup.

However, the pair were streaks ahead in the 38-lap race, Waters eventually coming across the line 15 second in arrears of the race winner.

Speaking during Saturday’s post-race press conference, Waters said the team’s preparation in practice ultimately saw the four-car team all running at a similar pace.

“We tried a lot of things in practice,” said Waters.

“All of our cars spread their wings, tried some different things, and we came back to what we found in practice (for the race).

“In quali we were all up there, pretty tight which was very positive. Jack didn’t have tyres for his Top 15 Shootout which is why he was down the order a little bit.

“We found a little bit but we’re still probably a chunk away from the two cars who finished in front of me. We’re thereabouts, we’re finding gains but we’ve got to keep chipping away.”

Waters said the shift to a single tyre compound was also an added boost for the team having struggled at last weekend’s Darwin Triple Crown where hard and soft tyres were used.

“The one tyre (compound) is much better from my point of view,” said Waters.

“Last week we were chasing the car quite a lot and we found pace in both the hard and soft tyre.

“But for me, having a more basic tyre format, everyone was on the same strategy in that race which was good.

“So if you qualify well you’re in for a good shot without other people putting on tyres and finishing in front of you even though they didn’t have the car speed.

“I’m enjoying the more basic tyre rules.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship field is back on track tomorrow morning at 10:20 local time/10:50 AEST for another two qualifying sessions, ahead of Race 17 and Race 18.