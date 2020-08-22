Snow falls at Mount Panorama

Snow has fallen upon the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit two months out from this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
Mount Panorama was pictured with a white dusting in a photo posted by the NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook page on Saturday morning.
Temperatures on the mountain will plummet to -3C this week with frost expected most days.
Situated three hours west of Sydney over the Blue Mountains, the town of nearly 40,000 people is expected to reach a maximum of six degrees Celcius today. Rain is forecast for the forthcoming week.
The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to take place on October 8-11 but there is mounting speculation of a possible move to October 15-18.
Delaying the race by a week would give teams extra time to prepare for the 1000 kilometre classic after two hectic months of racing.
