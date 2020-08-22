LATEST

Snow falls at Mount Panorama > View

Jacobson quickest in Rookie Practice at Hidden Valley > View

Power ‘in the window’ after promising final Indy 500 practice > View

Castrol Live Updates: Darwin SuperSprint > View

F1 records one new positive COVID-19 case > View

Mostert pays tribute to families of on-the-road crews > View

O'Ward leads Dixon in Indy 500 Carb Day practice > View

Supercars investigating Queensland co-driver hub > View

Zarco given pit lane start for Austrian GP crash > View

Supercars changes pit release rule after Whincup non-penalty > View

Williams F1 team sold to US investment firm > View

Miller: Marquez absence causing more aggressive riding > View

SUPERCARS: Live Updates from the Darwin SuperSprint…CLICK HERE

Home » News » Supercars » Snow falls at Mount Panorama

Snow falls at Mount Panorama

Steve Tervet

By

Saturday 22nd August, 2020 - 9:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

pic: NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook

Snow has fallen upon the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit two months out from this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Mount Panorama was pictured with a white dusting in a photo posted by the NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Temperatures on the mountain will plummet to -3C this week with frost expected most days.

Situated three hours west of Sydney over the Blue Mountains, the town of nearly 40,000 people is expected to reach a maximum of six degrees Celcius today. Rain is forecast for the forthcoming week.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to take place on October 8-11 but there is mounting speculation of a possible move to October 15-18.

Delaying the race by a week would give teams extra time to prepare for the 1000 kilometre classic after two hectic months of racing.

pic: NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com