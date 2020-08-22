McLaughlin recognises Brock-beating win tally

Scott McLaughlin says he’s proud to surpass Peter Brock for all-time Supercars wins, but believes the ATCC legends would have won more races in the modern era.

Race 16 success at the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint saw the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver move to 49 career wins.

It puts McLaughlin fifth on the all-time wins leaderboard behind Jamie Whincup (117), Craig Lowndes (109), Mark Skaife (90), and Garth Tander (55).

However, the two-time Supercars championship recognised the efforts of the Brock era, which for much of his career consisted of fewer rounds and races.

Notably, most of his wins at Bathurst and Sandown are not counted in the win tally for Brock as they were not part of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

“It is very cool,” said McLaughlin.

“There’s no comparison between us. There were so many (fewer) races then compared to now.

“I’m just very proud to be part of that leaderboard. It’s a pretty proud moment for me and my family.”

McLaughlin said he never met the King of the Mountain growing up, but watched the nine-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 as a child.

“I obviously have memories of watching Peter. It really wasn’t until 2002 Bathurst where I got to watch him properly and understood Supercars the best, when he did his 2002 run, and obviously ’04. I fully understand what the bloke has done and who he is as a person.

Like I said before, it’s a very proud thing for myself and my family to be in that certain dimension but he could have won a huge amount of races if he had the same format that I do right now, the amount of races that we get to have and win is a lot more.

“But very proud to be in that sort of namespace.”

McLaughlin will look to score his 50th win tomorrow with two more 38-lap races in the Darwin SuperSprint.