LATEST

Coulthard helped McLaughlin to overcome race start ‘burden’ > View

Miller: Oliveira caught me by surprise at final corner > View

Oliveira beats Miller and Espargaro in three-way thriller > View

Dovizioso tops Styria warm up, Miller sixth > View

Heimgartner: Hidden Valley a head scratcher for Kelly Racing > View

Whincup laments subpar qualifying > View

Winterbottom cleared over van Gisbergen pass > View

Reynolds confidence ‘a bit low’ without regular engineer > View

GALLERY: Darwin SuperSprint Sunday > View

McLaughlin sweeps Darwin SuperSprint > View

Castrol Live Updates: Darwin SuperSprint > View

Pye a lap off ‘having a fair crack’ at van Gisbergen > View

Home » Features » Downloads » DOWNLOAD: 2020 Indianapolis 500 Spotter Guide

DOWNLOAD: 2020 Indianapolis 500 Spotter Guide

By

Saturday 22nd August, 2020 - 11:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Keep track of all 33 starters with the help of this Spotter Guide for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF version.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com