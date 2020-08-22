Data, video analysis helps Fullwood find time

After a lacklustre first home event in Darwin, Bryce Fullwood has credited a data and video analysis for his step up in speed at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Fullwood struggled at the Darwin SuperSprint, finishing 21st, 18th, and 20th across the three-race weekend.

The Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing driver has quickly put that performance behind him with the second fastest in Practice 1 at the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint.

The 22-year-old was just one tenth adrift of timesheet topper Scott Pye of Irwin Racing.

Fullwood said he’s made the most of the opportunity to analyse data made available on the Monday after last week’s event and watch footage of team-mate Chaz Mostert.

“Believe it or not, I think we’ve just really turned the driver up,” said Fullwood.

“It’s just really hard with a really short time between sessions and it makes it really hard for rookies like myself because we don’t really have a lot of data to go off and we don’t have time to sit down and go through it.

“I was really weak in a few parts last weekend but after revising it over this week and watching a lot of Chaz’s video, I was able to go out there and I feel a lot better about myself.

“There’s a lot of corners I was really iffy about and didn’t feel that comfortable (in) last week but I feel a lot better now.”

Fullwood said he and Mostert are running similar set-ups on their Holden ZB Commodores, which he partly apportioned to his step up in speed.

Mostert was only fractionally slower than Fullwood in the first practice, setting the fifth fastest time and ultimately only two and a half tenths off the quickest time.

“We’re on a pretty similar train to the guys next door,” said Fullwood.

“We’ve got a few little things different here and there but from a fundamental point of view, we’re pretty similar to that car. It’s a big difference from what I had last week.”

The second and final practice session of Round 6 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, also half an hour long, is due to start at 10:05 local time/10:35 AEST.