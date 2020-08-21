LATEST

Zarco given pit lane start for Austrian GP crash > View

Supercars changes pit release rule after Whincup non-penalty > View

Williams F1 team sold to US investment firm > View

Miller: Marquez absence causing more aggressive riding > View

GALLERY: Darwin SuperSprint set-up > View

Supercars fuel supplier facing border hurdles > View

Schwerkolt relishing Team 18 ‘underdog’ status > View

Motorsport Australia names interim President > View

Organisers predict strong grid for TCR return > View

Penske pens heartfelt letter to absent Indy 500 fans > View

Team 18 cars to carry family tribute > View

Petrucci warned for derogatory gestures > View

Home » News » Bikes » Zarco given pit lane start for Austrian GP crash

Zarco given pit lane start for Austrian GP crash

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 21st August, 2020 - 7:59pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Johann Zarco pic: MotoGP.com

Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from pit lane as punishment for his part in the horror crash which marred the Austrian round.

According to the official Notification of Sanction, the Esponsorama Racing rider was “found to be riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash,” in contravention of regulations.

Zarco took an unusual line through the Red Bull Ring’s fast Turn 2 kink which led to contact with Franco Morbidelli and, ultimately, to their out-of-control bikes nearly hitting Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi at Turn 3.

While the Frenchman maintained that he had not sought to deliberately block Morbidelli, the Petronas Yamaha SRT pilot believed that consequences should be felt for the incident.

Initially, none were forthcoming, although both riders were summoned to meet stewards on the Thursday prior to this weekend’s Styrian round at the same circuit, after which the penalty was handed down.

Whether Zarco serves that penalty this Sunday or later in the season depends on whether he passes a fitness test after surgery on the scaphoid fracture he sustained in the crash.

Turn 3 has since been modified by way of an extension of the barriers on the inside of the tight right-hander.

Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller, who has expressed a view that riders have become more aggressive due to the opportunity presented by Marc Marquez’s injury, topped this evening’s first practice session from fellow Ducati rider and last start winner Andrea Dovizioso.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com