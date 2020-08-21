Motorsport Australia names interim President

Former Queensland Deputy Premier Andrew Fraser has been named Motorsport Australia’s interim President following Andrew Papadopoulos’ decision to retire.

His tenure as President will commence on January 1, 2021, the day after Papadopoulos’ officially comes to an end, following his unanimous election by the Motorsport Australia Board.

Fraser has been a member of the Motorsport Australia Board since 2019 and is a lifelong motorsport fan from a family which has been involved in the motor vehicle industry for generations.

He also has experience in sports administration as a former Commissioner on the Australian Sports Commission and roles in rugby league in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m honoured to have the unanimous support of Motorsport Australia to serve as President and Chair,” said Fraser.

“Firstly, I want to acknowledge Andrew Papadopoulos’ extraordinary contribution to motorsport and I look forward to working with him during the transition period as I complete his term.

“I want to thank him for facilitating the succession in the best interests of Motorsport Australia, an organisation I know he loves and will continue to support upon his retirement from the Board.

“Like many organisations, and many sporting bodies, Motorsport Australia is facing a range of challenges as we deal with the consequences of the ongoing pandemic. What won’t change however, is our focus on growing our sport and focusing on safety for all our participants, officials and fans.

“I am committed to growing our grassroots events. Now is the time to focus on our own backyard to ensure we have the fundamentals in place for the future.”

As well as being deputy to Queensland Premier Anna Bligh in 2011 and 2012, Fraser served as the state’s Treasurer for over four years.

He is currently the Chair of superannuation fund Sunsuper and Orange Sky Australia, an initiative which provides laundry and shower services for those sleeping rough or in disaster zones.

The appointment to Motorsport Australia President fills the casual vacancy created by Papadopoulos’ departure until the next scheduled election in October 2021.