Zanardi displays ‘significant clinical improvements’

Alex Zanardi has displayed “significant clinical improvements” following a handbike crash two months ago.

The Italian has undergone four bouts of surgery since the incident in which he sustained severe head injuries.

He was initially taken to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he underwent the first three operations before being transferred to Villa Beretta for rehabilitation.

A fourth surgery was then necessary when the 53-year-old’s condition deteriorated, at which point he was moved into the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele Hospital.

A statement from the hospital confirmed Zanardi’s condition has since improved.

“After a period during which he was subjected to intensive care following hospitalisation on 24 July, the patient responded with significant clinical improvements,” it announced.

“For this reason, he is currently assisted and treated with semi-intensive care at the Neuroreanimation Unit, directed by Professor Luigi Beretta.”