Original signed V8 Supercars Monopoly set up for grabs

Having sat in the back of a cupboard for almost 13 years, a rare fully-signed version of the 2007 V8 Supercars Australia Charity Edition of Monopoly has been put up for auction through Lloyds Auctions in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event.

The V8 Supercars Australia Charity Edition of the game was originally launched in 2007 and was created to raise funds for Variety Australia and the McGuinness McDermott Foundation.

All the proceeds from this auction will go to Speedcafe.com’s charity, Motor Racing Ministries and fans have the opportunity to bid on the item until 19:00 AEST on Tuesday September 8. CLICK HERE to bid.

The Monopoly set has never been played, is in brand new condition, and contains a playing board signed by all but one of the featured drivers including Supercars Hall of Fame legends Allan Moffat, Jim Richards, Larry Perkins, Mark Skaife and Dick Johnson.

The board has also been signed by Jack Perkins, Shane Price, Cameron McConville, James Courtney, Jason Bargwanna, Jason Bright, Steve Johnson, Garth Tander, Will Davison, Marcos Ambrose, Russell Ingall, Mark Winterbottom, Rick Kelly, Todd Kelly, Craig Lowndes, and Greg Murphy.

The only property not signed is that of Peter Brock, who occupies the original Park Lane spot (The most expensive property on the board), as he passed away a year before this version of the game was released in 2007.

The box contains a signed playing board, 10 playing tokens, two dice, 32 green houses, 12 red hotels, 28 title deed cards, 16 Chances cards, 16 Community Chest cards, as well as one pack of Monopoly money and instructions.

The set has been part of the private collection of Speedcafe.com founder and owner, Brett “Crusher” Murray since the original launch.

“I have a pretty diverse and interesting collection, but this piece is a cracker,” said Murray.

“I personally had all the guys sign the board and just put it away for safekeeping.

“At the time the board went to the USA for Marcos (Ambrose) to sign and I think also did an “overnighter” to Melbourne so Moff (Allan Moffat) could put a pen on it.

“I cannot remember another one ever existing and everything is brand new. Even the houses and Hotels are in their original plastic bags.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from this very limited piece of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, who are a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the ninth monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first auction of two tyres from Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes’ 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675, while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

In July the two rear tyres from Lowndes’ last full-time drive at Newcastle in 2018 raised $4220 while last month a Armor All pole helmet signed by pole winners from 2005 to 2015, raised $5700.

If anyone has a unique item they would like to donate to one of these monthly auctions, please contact us at [email protected]