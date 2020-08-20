Motorsport Australia President announces retirement

Motorsport Australia President, Andrew Papadopoulos, has announced he will retire from his roles within the organisation at the end of the year.

Papadopoulos has sat on the Board of Motorsport Australia (nee CAMS) since 2001, and was elected President in 2009.

During his tenure, Papadopoulos has played a key role in a number of initiatives within the sport, including acting as Chair for Rally Australia.

“I am certainly proud of what we have achieved as a Board in the past 20 years, and during my Presidency of this wonderful organisation, which means so much to me,” Papadopoulos said.

“However, after much thought I believe the time is right for me to step aside as Motorsport Australia embarks on the next exciting chapter in its rich history.

“This follows the recent announcement and implementation of a restructure approved by the Board that will certainly benefit the sport in both the short and long term.

“It’s been an enormous honour to have led such a strong and impressive organisation with the input of so many passionate people across Australian motorsport, from the Board and Administration right through to the grassroots competitors and volunteer officials who make this sport so special.

“Of course I won’t be lost to motorsport, I will continue working closely with the FIA where Motorsport Australia and its members, officials and competitors are held in high regard, while also continuing to attend grassroots and other events across the country in the months and years ahead.”

Graeme Emerton, Motorsport Australia Vice-President, added: “There is no doubt that Andrew has had a significant hand in the strong position motorsport now finds itself in Australia.

“Andrew can be proud of his very long list of achievements, which highlight his support of motorsport at all levels.

“Andrew is also a key reason as to why Motorsport Australia is held at such a high standard globally, and our people are sought after to assist in all aspects of the management of the sport.

“On behalf of the Board, we wish him nothing but the best for the future. We will now work to ensure an effective and seamless transition in the months ahead, as motorsport continues to ‘Return To Race’ in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Alongside his role with Motorsport Australia, Papadopoulos has played an active role within the FIA, where he’s been a member of the Single Seater Commission, Sport Funding Commission, a deputy delegate to the World Motorsport Council, and a number of other roles.

Papadopoulos’ current term as President was set to finish at the end of 2021.

An election for the role beyond that point will be held in October 2021, with the Motorsport Australia Board to announce a replacement in the interim.