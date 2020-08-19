Wakefield Park reveals plans for major redevelopment

Management of Wakefield Park has revealed plans for a major redevelopment of the Goulburn circuit’s facilities over the next 12 months.

The project, for which the circuit is currently lodging a development application (DA) with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, would see a new multi-storey pit facility replace the current single-storey structure.

It would include corporate facilities and more modern work areas for circuit operation, race control, medical crews, and media, while some existing buildings would be demolished.

Wakefield Park is not seeking a change to the noise restrictions which it currently observes.

“Wakefield Park is a major contributor to the local economy but it’s essential we keep pace with other permanent circuits, so we can continue to deliver these advantages to the community,” said Venue Manager Dean Chapman.

“The work we’re planning at Wakefield Park is designed to attract a wider variety of events and secure the venue’s future as a viable business, and one that can continue to deliver widespread economic benefits to the Goulburn region.

“Additionally, the construction work, which is due to begin after funding is secured, will produce opportunities for local builders and contractors.

“This will create employment opportunities in the face of the difficult economic situations many people are encountering in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chapman is encouraging stakeholders including nearby residents to attend ‘drop-in’ sessions which will be held at the circuit in September (See below for details).

“We’re reaching out to all the members of the community and asking for their feedback,” he added.

“We’re encouraging as many people as possible to attend our drop-in sessions, or provide input through the relevant channels on our website.

“The more feedback we receive, the more effectively we will be able to collaborate with Goulburn Mulwaree Council to ensure the DA is successful.”

Located around 200km southwest of Sydney, Wakefield Park Raceway ordinarily hosts activities/events such as the Australian Superbike Championship, grassroots car racing, testing, and driver training.

It is the sister circuit to Victoria’s Winton Motor Raceway, which is also owned by Benalla Auto Club.

Wakefield Park DA drop-in sessions

Wakefield Park Raceway

4770 Braidwood Road, Tirrannaville NSW 2580

Tuesday, 1 September – 16:00-18:00

Saturday, 5 September – 11:00-14:00