New title sponsor confirmed for Bathurst 1000

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 19th August, 2020 - 8:00am

Repco will be the title sponsor of the Bathurst 1000 starting in 2021

Organisers of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship have confirmed the Bathurst 1000 will have a new naming rights sponsor from 2021.

Repco has signed a five-year deal with Supercars to be the title sponsor beginning next year, running until at least 2025.

The confirmation comes after Supercheap Auto said it couldn’t match a bid by the now USA-owned Repco brand.

Originally an Australian company, the Replacement Parts Company was bought out by the Genuine Parts Company, most well known in the USA for NAPA Auto Parts.

“We are delighted to welcome one of Australasia’s most recognisable and premium brands as our naming rights partner of our marquee event from 2021”, said Supercars CEO, Sean Seamer.

Wayne Bryant, Executive General Manager of Repco, added: “It’s two iconic brands in one amazing partnership.

“Repco has a long history in motorsport and so, aligning with Australia’s most famous race was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Repco already has a presence in the Supercars scene through its sponsorship of the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

Repco will become the 11th different naming rights sponsor in the history of the Bathurst 1000.

The signing of Repco as the naming rights sponsor ends a 16-year spell for Supercheap Auto.

