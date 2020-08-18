LATEST

Supercars tweaks shootout for Townsville > View

Former Force India boss levels fresh allegations at Racing Point > View

Bathurst 1000 to get new naming rights sponsor > View

Matt Stone Racing cuts costs by going green > View

Tasmania to close borders until at least December 1 > View

Bottas shed three kilograms during Spanish GP > View

Spanish GP penalties the result of blue flag crackdown > View

Gasly's home ransacked while he raced > View

Reports claim Racing Point will confirm Vettel in Belgium > View

Whincup: Tyres a ‘big topic of discussion’ for commission > View

VIDEO: Latvala drivers historic Toyota rally car > View

Gardner felt like his bike had one less cylinder > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars tweaks shootout for Townsville

Supercars tweaks shootout for Townsville

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 18th August, 2020 - 7:18pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Top 10 Shootout will return at Townsville

Supercars has confirmed another tweak to its race weekend format for the forthcoming NTI Townsville SuperSprint.

Having experimented with a Top 15 Shootout at its events at Sydney Motorsport Park and Hidden Valley Raceway, the Reid Park Street Circuit will see the return of the Top 10 Shootout.

A two-part qualifying format will remain for Townsville, with the slowest four cars from Q1 cut before the remaining 20 cars in Q2 seek to be among the 10 quickest cars progress to the shootout.

As previously reported, Supercars will run solely on the soft compound tyre. Each driver will be allotted five sets of tyres for qualifying, a potential Top 10 Shootout berth, and three races.

Three races have been scheduled for the Townsville SuperSpring, each lasting 39 laps (111 km).

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will host back-to-back rounds on the Townsville streets across August 29-30 and September 5-6.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com