LATEST

Matt Stone Racing cuts costs by going green > View

Tasmania to close borders until at least December 1 > View

Bottas shed three kilograms during Spanish GP > View

Spanish GP penalties the result of blue flag crackdown > View

Gasly's home ransacked while he raced > View

Reports claim Racing Point will confirm Vettel in Belgium > View

Whincup: Tyres a ‘big topic of discussion’ for commission > View

VIDEO: Latvala drivers historic Toyota rally car > View

Gardner felt like his bike had one less cylinder > View

Bottas can see the 'championship drifting away' > View

Waters: Wheel nut problem ended podium shot > View

POLL: Should Whincup have been penalised for pit lane incident? > View

Home » News » Supercars » Matt Stone Racing cuts costs by going green

Matt Stone Racing cuts costs by going green

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 18th August, 2020 - 3:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Matt Stone Racing is “going green”

Matt Stone Racing is going green with the installation of solar panels at its workshop to cut costs and allow more resources for its Supercars program.

The team has recently completed a facility fit-out, and a result, the workshop will almost entirely be run off of solar power, saving thousands of dollars in the long run.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, team owner Matt Stone said the move to solar power comes during a time when the team is focussed on cost-cutting.

“It was a real initiative of ours to go green as much as possible,” said Stone.

“Supercars has been doing it for years with renewable fuels and ethanol.

“For us, using renewable energy to lower our carbon footprint is a big bonus and something we’ve been trying to achieve.

“The timing of this was really quite good because we’d been looking at this for probably the last two years, trying to find the right system for our needs,” he added.

“This had all taken place before COVID came about, but it’s an aptly timed process given that cost awareness is so heavily on the agenda at the moment, and trying to make sure we’re not spending as much money off the track to ensure that we can have the resources we need to be quick on the track.”

The 1300 Need Solar solar panels atop the Matt Stone Racing workshop

The Yatala workshop is powered by a 30-kilowatt solar power system.

Inverters convert the variable direct current (DC) output of a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel into a utility frequency alternating current (AC) that can then power the workshop.

“Due to the nature of going green and all those initiatives going around, the amount of power our facility uses, we’d been looking at solar for some time and thankfully over the last eight months, we’ve been working with 1300 Need Solar to tailor a package to really suit our needs,” said Stone.

“Essentially, the 30-kilowatt system that we’ve put in will cover 90 percent of our power usage. Meaning basically we’ll no longer pay power bills and I think based on the cost of the system, it’s a 12- to 18-month return on investment, then you’re gaining the benefit of not paying for power.”

Matt Stone Racing completed the first leg in the double-double, which began at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin.

Garry Jacobson recorded finishes of 19th, 19th, and 13th across the three-race weekend while SuperLite entry Jake Kostecki failed to finish in the first outing before finishes of 22nd and 14th.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com