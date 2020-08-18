LATEST

Gasly's home ransacked while he raced

Gasly’s home ransacked while he raced

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 18th August, 2020 - 9:33am

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly has revealed that his home in northern France was ransacked while he was away racing over the last three weeks.

Gasly took to social media to announce that his Normandy home had been broken into with watches, racing helmets, clothes, and jewellery stolen.

“Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and despicable,” the AlphaTauri driver wrote on Twitter.

“I had my house broken into and ransacked in Normandy, stealing BRM watches engraved with my name, Tag Heuer, jewellery, clothing, glasses, racing helmets.”

Gasly has been on the road for three consecutive weekends, racing in the British, 70th Anniversary, and Spanish Grands Prix.

At Silverstone, he recorded a season-equalling best finish of seventh in the British Grand Prix, and scored more points in Spain with ninth place result.

The Frenchman has appealed to fans: “please contact me if you have / see or hear any info,” he pleaded.

In 2017, DJR Team Penske co-driver Tony D’Alberto had his car broken into ahead of the following year’s Sandown 500.

Thieves stole a racing helmet used during the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in 2017, the race in which he and Fabian Coulthard finished third.

In April, D’Alberto announced that the helmet had subsequently been returned.

