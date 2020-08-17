LATEST

Andretti pips Dixon to Indy 500 pole position > View

Pointless Spanish GP highlighted Renault deficiencies > View

Vettel ‘didn’t have anything to lose’ with strategy call > View

Piastri heads Australian one-two in Spain > View

Morbidelli: Zarco is ‘half a killer’ > View

Hamilton eases to 88th career win > View

Dovizioso wins, Miller third after another frightening crash > View

Syahrin bruised after horror crash in Moto2 Austrian GP > View

Kelly Racing still battling engine troubles > View

GALLERY: Darwin Triple Crown Sunday > View

Coulthard questions Whincup pit lane release > View

Whincup keeps victory after unsafe release investigation > View

Home » News » IndyCar » Andretti pips Dixon to Indy 500 pole position

Andretti pips Dixon to Indy 500 pole position

James Pavey

By

Monday 17th August, 2020 - 8:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti continued his domination at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to qualify on pole position for next week’s Indy 500.

Andretti, who topped Friday practice and Saturday qualifying in his Honda-powered Andretti Autosport entry, pipped series leader Scott Dixon to claim his maiden pole position at the Brickyard.

The 33-year-old recorded a four-lap average of 231.068 mph (371.867 km/h) to knock off three-time Indy 500 pole-sitter Dixon (231.051 mph, 371.840 km/h).

It marks the first time an Andretti has taken pole for the Indy 500 since Marco’s grandfather, 1969 race winner Mario, qualified first in 1987, the year of Marco’s birth.

Andretti also clocked the fastest lap of the session with a 231.826 mph (373.088 km/h) effort. Andretti, like Dixon, also posted a 231 mph lap on his second lap, before a rapid fourth lap was enough to seal pole by just 0.017s.

Takuma Sato, the 2017 race winner, impressed in securing third (230.725 mph, 371.316 km/h) ahead of Dutch rookie Rinus VeeKay (230.704 mph, 371.282km/h), who was the top Chevrolet runner in fourth.

Sunday’s fight for pole saw a relative slump for the Andretti squad, with Ryan Hunter-Reay (fifth), James Hinchcliffe (sixth) and Alexander Rossi (ninth) all dropping down after locking out the top four on Saturday.

Alex Palou (seventh) and Graham Rahal (eighth) completed the Fast 9 runners. Palou hit 240 mph twice during his run, but lost pace over his final two laps.

However, it was Andretti who retained his top form, having turned the fastest laps on Friday and Saturday in a run which included the quickest pre-race practice time since Arie Luyendyk’s 1996 flyer.

CLICK HERE for results.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com