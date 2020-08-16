LATEST

Whincup keeps victory after unsafe release investigation

Daniel Herrero

Sunday 16th August, 2020 - 6:16pm

Share:

LinkedIn

pic: Fox Sports

Jamie Whincup will keep his victory in Race 15 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Hidden Valley after stewards found his pit lane release was not against the rules.

An investigation was conducted into the #88 entry after Fabian Coulthard had to brake to avoid what could have been a sizeable collision between his Shell V-Power Mustang and Whincup’s ZB Commodore as they made their compulsory pit stops.

Motorsport Australia, which supplies stewards services, has now confirmed that no further action will be taken.

Had a breach of regulations been determined and penalty applied, both Coulthard and team-mate Scott McLaughlin would likely have been major beneficiaries.

McLaughlin stood to inherit victory and therefore increase his championship lead having taken the chequered flag just over two seconds behind Whincup, while Coulthard could have been elevated to fourth depending on the magnitude of the penalty.

That would also have been enough for the latter to win the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown title for the greatest haul of points at the event, which he missed out on to Whincup on a countback.

As it stands, Whincup has won Race 15, McLaughlin took second, and Coulthard is classified fifth.

McLaughlin’s advantage over Whincup in the drivers’ standings is also therefore unchanged at 101 points.

