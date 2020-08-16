Syahrin bruised after horror crash in Moto2 Austrian GP

Hafizh Syahrin has suffered bruising but initial scans suggest no major fractures after he collected another Moto2 bike at speed in a horrific incident at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Pre-race championship leader Enea Bastianini was running fifth when he highsided exiting Turn 1 at the Red Bull Ring on Lap 4 of a scheduled 25.

While several following riders managed to avoid the Italtrans bike which sat dangerously close to the normal race line, Syahrin arrived at the scene in Jake Dixon’s slipstream.

Dixon managed to jink left of the #33 machine but the Malaysian was unsighted by the Petronas Sprinta entry and ploughed into the stricken Kalex.

Huge chunks of debris scattered across the circuit, with Edgar Pons hitting the front wheel which had been sheared from Bastianini’s bike, and Andi Farid Izdihar also caught up in the mess.

The official Medical Director Info delivered in the minutes after the incident was “All Riders conscious”, before Syahrin was taken to the circuit’s medical centre in an ambulance.

Following check-ups onsite, he has now gone to hospital for further examination.

“Pelvic contusion for #Moto2 rider #55 @Hafizh_pescao55 but first scan does not reveal big fracture,” read a Medical Info Update issued on MotoGP’s social media channels.

“Will go to hospital for further observations and checks”.

Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex) prevailed after 13 more laps of racing following the red flag, while Luca Marini (Sky Racing Team VR46 Kalex) moved into the championship lead by finishing second.

Remy Gardner (Onexox TKKR SAG Team Kalex) qualified on pole and while he avoided Bastianini when the Italian went down two bikes ahead of him, the Australian crashed out on the fifth lap after the restart while running third.