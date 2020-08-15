LATEST

Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 15th August, 2020 - 1:04pm

Jamie Whincup pic: Fox Sports

Jamie Whincup and James Courtney both crashed in the second practice session at the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown while Scott McLaughlin set the pace.

Whincup’s appeared the more severe of the two incidents and saw him miss the latter two-thirds of the half-hour session at Hidden Valley, while Courtney’s mishap occurred near the end of proceedings.

The former backed across the grass and into the tyre wall on the outside of Turn 7 after the rear of his #88 ZB Commodore broke free at turn-in, around 10 minutes in.

Whincup was able to drive back to the pits, after which he took to helping his Red Bull Holden Racing Team crew with repairs given the personnel limits in place since the season restart.

Whincup crashes pic: Fox Sports

“I just lost the rear,” admitted the seven-time champion.

“The car’s pretty taily, it’s been taily all day, and just lost the rear down the hill. (There’s) No run-off there and straight into the tyres.

“It’s not a massive hit with suspension but it’s still a bloody lot of work to get the car back out for quali(fying).”

Asked about the difference the hard tyres which Whincup was running on made having used softs in Practice 1, he advised, “I was taily on softs as well.

“We’re just trying to sort the balance out; yeah, unfortunate.”

Courtney came to grief in the final minute of the session, nosing his #44 Boost Mobile Mustang into the tyre barrier to the right of Turn 10/Turn 11.

Scott McLaughlin

McLaughlin (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) ended up fastest from Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) in a reversal of the top two from the prior session, while Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) was third-fastest.

Nick Percat, last in the first all-in session of the day when he ran on the hard tyre compound only, set the fastest initial flyer of 1:07.0711s with softs on the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore.

Waters was first to beat Mostert’s earlier benchmark when he laid down a 1:06.7076s during his second run, then McLaughlin took over the ascendancy with a 1:06.4792s as Whincup was going off.

With most of the Practice 1 running having been done on the soft compound, a gradual switch to hards followed, although Mostert’s personal best of 1:06.5149s came late in the piece on softs.

Scott Pye (#20 DeWalt ZB Commodore) ended up fourth, ahead of Fabian Coulthard (#12 Shell V-Power Mustang), Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Mustang), Lee Holdsworth (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), Jack Le Brocq (#55 Supercheap Auto Mustang), Todd Hazelwood (#14 Brut ZB Commodore), and Rick Kelly (#15 Castrol Mustang).

Having said that “there is something moving in the back” of his #97 ZB Commodore in Practice 1, Shane van Gisbergen ended up 15th in Practice 2 with an off at Turn 6 along the way.

Qualifying for Race 13 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship commences at 13:05 local time/13:35 AEST.

James Courtney

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Tyres Split
1 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1:06.4792 S
2 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.5149 S 0:00.0357
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7076 S 0:00.2284
4 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.7096 S 0:00.2304
5 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7504 S 0:00.2712
6 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7611 S 0:00.2819
7 5 Truck Assist Racing Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1:06.7848 S 0:00.3056
8 55 Supercheap Auto Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 1:06.9113 S 0:00.4321
9 14 Brut Military Grade Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.9515 S 0:00.4723
10 15 Castrol Racing Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 1:06.9776 S 0:00.4984
11 99 Penrite Racing Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1:06.9777 S 0:00.4985
12 9 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.0153 S 0:00.5361
13 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.0367 S 0:00.5575
14 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.0759 S 0:00.5967
15 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.1584 S 0:00.6792
16 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.2701 S 0:00.7909
17 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:07.2770 S 0:00.7978
18 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.3675 S 0:00.8883
19 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.4368 S 0:00.9576
20 88 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.4872 H 0:01.0080
21 19 Local Legends Racing Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.5744 S 0:01.0952
22 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.6814 S 0:01.2022
23 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1:07.6865 S 0:01.2073
24 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1:08.3536 S 0:01.8744

