LATEST

Mostert quickest in Practice 1, drama for van Gisbergen > View

VIDEO: Rick Kelly's road trip to Darwin > View

Jones sets pace in Darwin Rookie Practice > View

Castrol Live Updates: Darwin Triple Crown > View

Ducati’s Dovizioso decision due after Austria rounds > View

Brown makes cheeky crack at ‘historic’ Racing Point > View

Andretti flies on Fast Friday with quickest Indy 500 lap since 1996 > View

New Darwin Triple Crown Trophy revealed > View

Burgess explains tyre balancing act and future of mixed compounds > View

RBHRT expecting harsher tyre compound disparity in Darwin > View

Renault calls for Racing Point to have more points stripped > View

Fullwood relishing home town Darwin double-header > View

SUPERCARS: Live Updates from Hidden Valley Raceway, presented by Castrol…CLICK HERE

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Rick Kelly’s road trip to Darwin

VIDEO: Rick Kelly’s road trip to Darwin

By

Saturday 15th August, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Go on the road with Rick Kelly as he treks from New South Wales to the Northern Territory for the double-header in Darwin.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com