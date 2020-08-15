LATEST

Jones sets pace in Darwin Rookie Practice

Daniel Herrero

Saturday 15th August, 2020 - 11:08am

Macauley Jones

Macauley Jones has set the pace in the Rookie Practice session at the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

Jones clocked a 1:07.9379s on his last flying lap around Hidden Valley Raceway in the #3 CoolDrive ZB Commodore, usurping previous fast man Bryce Fullwood as well as the Matt Stone Racing entries of Garry Jacobson and Jake Kostecki.

According to timing, Brad Jones Racing bolted soft compound tyres onto Car #3 only for Jones’ third and final run, with the aforementioned other three having driven on softs throughout the 20-minute session.

Fullwood’s best in the #2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore was a 1:08.2766s in his first Supercars appearance at his home track while Jacobson, who held sway after the first runs with a 1:08.6006s, ultimately got down to a 1:08.3516s in the #35 Yellow Cover ZB Commodore.

Kostecki briefly held top spot during his second run, his best a 1:08.5134s in the #34 Unit ZB Commodore.

Jack Smith (#4 SCT Logistics ZB Commodore) and Chris Pither (#22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore) used hard compound tyres for the entirety of their running, the former going as fast as a 1:08.6164s and the latter a 1:10.0242s.

Practice 1 starts at 10:50 local time/11:20 AEST.

Results to follow

