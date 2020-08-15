LATEST

Friday fast man Andretti ‘bummed’ after Indy 500 qualifying draw > View

Arm cramp threatens to derail McLaughlin pole lap > View

McLaughlin edges Whincup to pole for Race 13 in Darwin > View

Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2 > View

Castrol Live Updates: Darwin Triple Crown > View

Mostert quickest in Practice 1, drama for van Gisbergen > View

VIDEO: Rick Kelly's road trip to Darwin > View

Jones sets pace in Darwin Rookie Practice > View

Ducati’s Dovizioso decision due after Austria rounds > View

Brown makes cheeky crack at ‘historic’ Racing Point > View

Andretti flies on Fast Friday with quickest Indy 500 lap since 1996 > View

New Darwin Triple Crown Trophy revealed > View

SUPERCARS: Live Updates from Hidden Valley Raceway, presented by Castrol…CLICK HERE

Home » News » IndyCar » Friday fast man Andretti ‘bummed’ after Indy 500 qualifying draw

Friday fast man Andretti ‘bummed’ after Indy 500 qualifying draw

James Pavey

By

Saturday 15th August, 2020 - 3:53pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Marco Andretti

The weather forecast will likely settle the fight for Indianapolis 500 pole position, with Fast Friday pace-setter Marco Andretti “bummed” by his low draw starting spot.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal will be first out for Saturday’s time trials, with team-mates Takuma Sato (second) and Spencer Pigot (seventh) also drawing favourable spots.

The draw was conducted shortly after Friday’s practice sessions, with a representative from each team selecting a coin with a qualifying number.

Friday practice saw the top nine on the speed charts powered by Honda engines, with Andretti’s staggering 233.491 mph (375.767 km/h) lap the fastest on the final full practice day before qualifying since Arie Luyendyk’s 239.260 mph (385.052 km/h) effort in 1996.

However, series veteran Andretti drew the 28th position in qualifying order, placing him deeper into the afternoon and at risk of his run being scuppered by hotter conditions.

Andretti set his quick time early in Friday’s running, and it remained unbeaten for the rest of the day as his rivals battled with the slick conditions and a boost in horsepower.

Asked if being the 28th runner would be a disadvantage, Andretti was disappointed, but was confident his pace would be enough to reach Sunday’s shootout.

“I think we had a pretty solid four-lap run. That’s what I care about for tomorrow,” Andretti said after Friday’s running.

“I’m a little bummed because we just drew 28th out of 33. The temps are not going to be ideal for my run. Hopefully we’re fast enough to get in the top nine. That’s the only goal for tomorrow. Then go for the pole on Sunday.

“We got what we got. We’re not going to be making changes… I don’t know how hard it will be for the earlier guys, how hard it will be for me.

“We have the speed for the top nine, but we have to hope we’re not sliding too much.”

Despite Andretti Autosport’s impressive pace on Friday, with four of its six cars in the top 10, the team suffered in the draw with Alexander Rossi drawing 12th ahead of team-mates Ryan Hunter-Reay (14th), Zach Veach (15th), James Hinchcliffe (20th), Colton Herta (30th) and Andretti.

Scott Dixon (sixth) also drew favourably, with the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner “shocked” by the speed disparity between Honda and Chevrolet.

“It seems a little strange so far,” the New Zealander said.

“It’s always hard to know where each manufacturer is. They all adjust accordingly to their own programs, so I know we’ll have hopefully some more tomorrow as well.

“It’s hard to tell what Chevy is up to, but always proud to be powered by Honda, and hopefully we’ve got the upper hand this year.

“But honestly it’s always going to be tough. The race is where it really counts.”

Qualifying draw

Pos Num Driver
1 15 Graham Rahal
2 30 Takuma Sato
3 41 Dalton Kellett
4 21 Rinus VeeKay
5 60 Jack Harvey
6 9 Scott Dixon
7 45 Spencer Pigot
8 5 Pato O’Ward
9 1 Josef Newgarden
10 12 Will Power
11 24 Sage Karam
12 27 Alexander Rossi
13 66 Fernando Alonso
14 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay
15 26 Zach Veach
16 8 Marcus Ericsson
17 7 Oliver Askew
18 10 Felix Rosenqvist
19 20 Ed Carpenter
20 29 James Hinchcliffe
21 81 Ben Hanley
22 51 James Davison
23 55 Alex Palou
24 18 Santino Ferrucci
25 47 Conor Daly
26 4 Charlie Kimball
27 22 Simon Pagenaud
28 98 Marco Andretti
29 14 Tony Kanaan
30 88 Colton Herta
31 59 Max Chilton
32 3 Helio Castroneves
33 67 JR Hildebrand

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com