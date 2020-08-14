LATEST

VIDEO: Shakedown from a mechanic's perspective > View

Kostecki living nine-to-five life during break > View

VIDEO: Mercedes F1 pit wall explained > View

GALLERY: Darwin Triple Crown set-up > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Darwin Triple Crown > View

Bathurst finale wouldn’t change approach for McLaughlin > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing complete engine rebuilds > View

Ducati test rider: KTM has a ‘15-day advantage’ > View

Perez cleared for F1 return in Spain > View

Alonso rues ‘unfortunate’ crash in Indy 500 practice > View

Supercars confirms tyre compound for Townsville double > View

Massa parts ways with Venturi Racing > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Shakedown from a mechanic’s perspective

VIDEO: Shakedown from a mechanic’s perspective

By

Friday 14th August, 2020 - 6:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

See how a mechanic sees a shakedown with British Touring Car Championship outfit Motorbase Performance.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com