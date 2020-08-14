LATEST

Perez cleared for F1 return in Spain > View

Alonso rues ‘unfortunate’ crash in Indy 500 practice > View

Supercars confirms tyre compound for Townsville double > View

Massa parts ways with Venturi Racing > View

Iannone doping appeal now set for October > View

Dixon tops practice for Indianapolis 500 > View

Silverstone qualifying 'not a freak one-off' for Ricciardo > View

Supercars reveals preliminary Gen3 details > View

Vandoorne hands Mercedes maiden Formula E win > View

GALLERY: Darwin Supercars transporter parade > View

Roland Dane to race on Supercars support card at Townsville > View

VIDEO: Daniel Ricciardo: No Brakes Episode 2 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars confirms tyre compound for Townsville double

Supercars confirms tyre compound for Townsville double

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 14th August, 2020 - 10:32am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will run on soft tyres at the two Townsville events this year

Supercars has confirmed its tyre compound plans for the forthcoming double-header in Townsville.

Speaking on The Loud Pedal podcast, Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess outlined the category’s plans to run soft tyres at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

Since the resumption of racing, Supercars has experimented and will continue to do so with its tyre compounds and allocations.

This weekend’s BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway will see a mix of hard and soft compound tyres as previously seen in the second Sydney SuperSprint.

Beyond that, the Darwin SuperSprint and Townsville events will all be soft tyre only events.

“Townsville has got a fair amount of degradation already in it, it’s very hard on the rear tyres and the left fronts,” said Burgess.

“We’re going to stick with softs. That event was always down as a soft only, so we’ll do soft only for both events there.”

As yet, quantities for the two Townsville events on August 29-30 and September 5-6 haven’t been stipulated.

Since the first Sydney SuperSprint event this year, drivers have been allotted five sets of tyres with an additional two sets of tyres to be handed back following Practice 1 and 2.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship begins a four-weekend run of events this weekend with the Darwin Triple Crown.

Rookie Practice gets underway at 10:10 local time/10:40 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com