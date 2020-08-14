Massa parts ways with Venturi Racing

Felipe Massa has parted company with the Venturi Racing Formula E team with a year still to run on his contract.

The Brazilian’s departure from the squad was confirmed shortly after the final race of the 2019-20 season at Tempelhof Airport.

Massa signed a three-year deal with the squad ahead of the 2018-19 season in which he finished 15th in the standings, netting a best of third place at Monaco.

He slipped to 22nd in the standings in the most recent campaign with just two points-paying finishes, his best a ninth place in Santiago.

“Leaving a team is never an easy decision to make,” Massa said.

“We’ve made some good memories together and it’s given me the opportunity to learn something completely different from what I’m used to, so first of all I want to thank (Venturi President) Gildo (Pastor) and (Team Principal) Susie (Wolff) for their faith in me.

“It’s been an honour to be part of the only motorsport team from the Principality, and representing them on the podium at the Monaco E-Prix was a definite highlight for me.

“The past two seasons have been a big learning curve for us all and unfortunately, for various reasons, we haven’t quite achieved what we hoped.

“Despite that, it’s been a lot of fun and I wish the team nothing but the very best of luck for the future.

“I look forward to announcing my future plans in due course.”

Wolff added: “Felipe has brought a lot to the team.

“Having someone of his profile, calibre and experience has been a big help in driving the team forward.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Felipe.

“It’s been a joy working with him again and I wish him the very best for future.”