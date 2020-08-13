Outback Wrangler Matt Wright takes the Tickford Racing team on a crocodile tour, checking out the Northern Territory’s flora and fauna by chopper and airboat.
Pye rebuffs ‘fake racing’ tyre criticism > View
Coulthard excited for ‘NASCAR-feel’ four-weekend run > View
VIDEO: Tickford crew get up close with crocodiles > View
Racing Point confirms penalty appeal > View
Bathurst 1000 ticket sales put on hold > View
Rowland takes Formula E victory in Tempelhof > View
Iconic Australian brand returns to racing with RBHRT > View
Hinchcliffe sets the pace in opening Indy 500 practice > View
Vettel gets new Ferrari chassis for Spanish GP > View
Dutton moots additional co-driver focused Bathurst 1000 test day > View
Bathurst 12 Hour’s GT3 era celebrated in new book > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]