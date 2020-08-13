Iconic Australian brand returns to racing with RBHRT

After three decades out of the sport, Australian brand Ampol has returned to the motor racing landscape with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

A merger between Ampol and Caltex in the late 1990s saw the Ampol brand dissolved.

However, late last year it was announced Caltex would partially rebrand its Sydney and Melbourne facilities in 2020 and across the country by 2021.

The Holden ZB Commodores driven by Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen will both don Ampol Amplify branding from this weekend’s BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown onwards.

“Ampol has a long history in Australian motorsport and I’m excited that the Red Bull Holden Racing Team is part of its return,” said Whincup.

“Ampol’s commitment to the ongoing evolution and adoption of the latest fuels technology aligns with our own passion for high performance.

“We’ll have the new Ampol and Amplify Premium Fuels logos on our cars from this weekend and we’ll be doing our best to give the brand a successful return to the track.”

Ampol was the naming rights sponsor of the Round Australia Trials in the 1960s.

The fuel company also backed Ampol Max 3 Racing in the Australian Touring Car Championship throughout the 1990s with Bob Jones.

Jones said the revival of Ampol and its return to Australian motor racing was a major milestone.

“It’s fantastic to see the Ampol brand back in Australian motorsport,” said Jones.

“It has a rich history in car racing and is a brand that’s always been about high-quality products for all Australians.

“The re-introduction of Ampol is quite nostalgic for me and I will be very proud when I see the logo on the cars in Darwin this weekend.”