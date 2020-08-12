LATEST

VIDEO: Kelly Racing go on the road from QLD to NT > View

Miller: Ducati needs to understand its issues quickly > View

Perkins launches new diabetes awareness campaign > View

Brawn: Ferrari needs to sit down with Vettel > View

Reynolds: Different tyre compounds ‘quite confusing’ > View

McLaren pulls out of Racing Point appeal > View

Double-headers help Kelly Racing develop Mustang > View

O'Keeffe to test new-spec Megane TCR in Austria > View

VIDEO: F1 photography tips with Steve Etherington > View

Supercars confirms no midweek races for second Darwin event > View

Adelaide drag racer injured in US road accident > View

Kelly Racing prepared to complete engine rebuild in car park > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Kelly Racing go on the road from QLD to NT

VIDEO: Kelly Racing go on the road from QLD to NT

By

Wednesday 12th August, 2020 - 1:14pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Go on the road with Todd Kelly and the Kelly Racing crew as they tour Queensland and the Northern Territory on their way to Darwin.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com