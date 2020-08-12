Reynolds: Different tyre compounds ‘quite confusing’

Penrite Racing driver David Reynolds has commended Supercars for “trying new things” but believes relaying mixed tyre compounds information for television audiences is confusing.

Supercars has experimented with mixed tyre compound events since the season resumed after a coronavirus-induced break.

The resumption in play saw soft compound tyres used in the first Sydney Motorsport Park outing while a mix of soft and hard compound tyres were used in the second event at the same circuit.

Supercars will once again trial different allocations with the BetEasy Darwin SuperSprint seeing the two compounds used while the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint will feature soft tyres only.

The addition of hard compound tyres to the second Sydney SuperSprint saw a greater disparity across the field.

Broadcast coverage of the second Sydney weekend was largely focused around identifying who was on what compound of tyre, whether they had new or used tyres, and whether they had taken two or more tyres in a pit stop.

New rules have since been introduced that mean drivers who make it into the top 15 shootout will have to use the soft compound tyre.

The tyre allocation has received some criticism, with Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan labelling the set-up “not real racing”.

While not as terse in his assessment, Reynolds said he preferred using one compound of tyre across a weekend.

“It’s good that as a sport we are adapting and trying new things,” said Reynolds.

“Though the general consensus is that everyone does need to be on the same tyre at the same time to find out who the fastest is.

“The different compounds are quite confusing for the teams and the drivers and for that to be relayed across TV.

“If everyone is on the same tyre then I think that’s a better way to go about it.’’

Reynolds heads to the Northern Territory for Round 5 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with high hopes.

He lies sixth in the standings and has yet to stand on the podium in 2020.

However, he said his form at Hidden Valley Raceway has been strong in recent years, which he hopes can be carried through to this weekend.

Reynolds claimed his first solo Supercars career win with Tickford Racing (then Prodrive Racing) in 2015.

“Darwin is one of my favourite ever circuits we go too, for many reasons,” said Reynolds.

“2018 was a really good race. I started fourth and was first by the first corner. That one holds really good memories for me. I had the best start I have ever had in that race.

“The track must suit my style. Obviously, the car has to be good when we go there but the track has good flow and I think the past few years we seem to figure out how to get the most out of it.

“It’s also a very relaxed atmosphere and it has a general sense of happiness when you step off the plane there.”

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown takes place on August 15-16 and will be followed by the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint on August 22-23.