McLaren pulls out of Racing Point appeal

McLaren will not go ahead with an appeal against stewards’ decisions regarding Racing Point’s brake ducts while Renault and Ferrari have confirmed that they will proceed with theirs.

The Racing Point F1 Team has been stripped of 15 constructors’ championship points and hit with a EUR 400,000 fine for use of rear brake ducts which stewards found had been designed by Mercedes, in contravention of this year’s sporting regulations.

The Silverstone-based squad is nevertheless effectively allowed to continue to use the offending parts moving forward, although it will be reprimanded for doing so.

Five teams lodged intents to appeal the decisions, including Racing Point itself, but McLaren Racing has now advised that it is not following through with an actual appeal.

“McLaren Racing has decided not to appeal the decisions of the FIA Stewards in relation to Renault’s protests of Racing Point,” read a statement from the Woking outfit.

“The team welcomes the Stewards’ decisions and findings in this case and importantly that the FIA has demonstrated that transgressions of the rules will be investigated and punished.

“Moreover, McLaren Racing is pleased that the FIA will further clarify the sporting and technical regulations to protect Formula 1 as a sport where teams are clearly defined as Constructors, and removes the potential that the Formula 1 World Championship includes cars that are, in effect, copies of other competitors’.

“Taking the above and a broad view of all factors into account, McLaren Racing will not continue with an appeal in this case.

“Additionally, McLaren Racing respects the decisions of Ferrari and Renault to pursue their appeals and will follow proceedings with interest. There will (be) no further comment at this time.”

The Renault F1 Team protested Racing Point’s cars after each of the Styrian, Hungarian, and British Grands Prix.

That it, and Ferrari, will continue with their appeals means the matter will proceed to the FIA International Court of Appeal.

“We have confirmed our intention to appeal against the Stewards’ decision in respect of the Racing Point brake ducts,” read a Renault statement.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work intensively with the FIA and all stakeholders to develop and implement a clear and enforceable regulatory framework that will ensure all teams participating in the 2021 season will develop their original aerodynamic concept by themselves.”

Scuderia Ferrari also advised, “Please note we have just confirmed our intention to appeal against the Stewards’ decision Document 4 (issued on August 7 at 9:30) and Document 41 (issued on August 9 at 16:44).”

Williams Racing, the other team to lodge an intent to appeal, has not yet revealed whether it will follow through.

It has until today at 18:30 AEST to enter an appeal.