Percat locks in new livery for remainder of 2020

Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat will run with backing from R&J Batteries for the remainder of this year’s Supercars season.

Percat lies fourth in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship behind points leader Scott McLaughlin, Jamie Whincup, and Chaz Mostert.

The 31-year-old heads into the double-header in Darwin off the back of two wins.

Having featured on Percat’s car at the latest Sydney SuperSprint, Australian company R&J Batteries has come on-board as the naming right sponsor for the remainder of the season.

“It was an easy decision for R&J Batteries to step up the partnership with BJR after such a great weekend,” said Ray Robson, Managing Director of R&J Batteries.

Stuart Hamilton, CEO of R&J Batteries added, “BJR have a tremendous track record in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

“The chance to extend our relationship with Brad, Nick and the team is one we have jumped at.

“We are proud to be taking on naming rights for Nick’s #8 car.”

Percat said he’s happy with his run of form to date, which sees him second on the leaderboard for most wins this year on two behind McLaughlin who has three wins.

“I’m stoked to have R&J Batteries on the car,” said Percat.

“It’s always fun having a new livery each round but to get the backing and support locked away for the remainder of the year feels great, especially during this difficult time.

“I’ve had a great re-start to the season and I’m looking to continue these results.

“Currently sitting fourth in the championship is a great result and everyone at BJR has stepped it up and we’ve been working really hard lately so I’m looking forward to what we can all achieve.”

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown takes place on August 15-16 and will be followed by the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint with a date still to be confirmed.

